7.22.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Union Omaha reclaimed first place in USL League One thanks to a 2-1 comeback win over Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium, with Diego Gutiérrez and Gabriel Cabral scoring for the Owls and Diego Gonzalez netting the lone goal for the hosts.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
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