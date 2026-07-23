7.22.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Union Omaha reclaimed first place in USL League One thanks to a 2-1 comeback win over Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium, with Diego Gutiérrez and Gabriel Cabral scoring for the Owls and Diego Gonzalez netting the lone goal for the hosts.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 22, 2026

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