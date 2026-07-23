7.22.2026: Lexington SC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Phillip Goodrum recorded a goal and assist to lead Lexington SC to a 2-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Lexington SC Stadium on Wednesday night to jump the hosts into fifth place in the USL Championship's Western Conference standings.
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