7.22.2026: Lexington SC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Phillip Goodrum recorded a goal and assist to lead Lexington SC to a 2-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Lexington SC Stadium on Wednesday night to jump the hosts into fifth place in the USL Championship's Western Conference standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2026

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