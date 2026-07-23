7.22.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Khori Bennett scored a pair of late goals to send Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 2-0 victory against Miami FC at Weidner Field on Wednesday night, moving the Jamaican into a tie for the lead in the Golden Boot race as the Switchbacks jumped up to fourth in the USL Championship's Western Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.