7.22.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Khori Bennett scored a pair of late goals to send Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 2-0 victory against Miami FC at Weidner Field on Wednesday night, moving the Jamaican into a tie for the lead in the Golden Boot race as the Switchbacks jumped up to fourth in the USL Championship's Western Conference.
Check out the Miami FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026
- Rhode Island FC Signs Forward Osman Foyo from English Football League Club AFC Wimbledon - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United FC and Forward Arquímides Ordóñez Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract - Loudoun United FC
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points at Home Behind Two Goals from Bennett - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Miami FC Stories
- Miami FC Names Octavio Zambrano General Manager
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Colorado Switchbacks FC
- Miami FC Brings Together Hundreds of Young Players for Free Soccer Clinic in Homestead
- Miami FC Controls Indy Eleven in Complete 2-0 Victory at Pitbull Stadium
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Indy Eleven