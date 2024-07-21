7.21.2024: Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
July 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Kieran Phillips scored early in either half while Shane Wiedt, Nick Ross and Trevor Amann also found the net as Sacramento Republic FC took a 5-2 victory against NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC at Pioneer Stadium to move into second place in the Western Conference and remain undefeated on the road this season
