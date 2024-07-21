7.21.2024: Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

July 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Kieran Phillips scored early in either half while Shane Wiedt, Nick Ross and Trevor Amann also found the net as Sacramento Republic FC took a 5-2 victory against NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC at Pioneer Stadium to move into second place in the Western Conference and remain undefeated on the road this season

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.