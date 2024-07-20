Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Video







Edward Kizza, Langston Blackstock and EJ Johnson scored in the opening 21 minutes to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 3-1 victory against Hartford Athletic before a sellout crowd of 5,602 fans at Highmark Stadium for the Hounds' second consecutive win.

