Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Video
Edward Kizza, Langston Blackstock and EJ Johnson scored in the opening 21 minutes to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 3-1 victory against Hartford Athletic before a sellout crowd of 5,602 fans at Highmark Stadium for the Hounds' second consecutive win.
