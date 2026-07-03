7.2.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Ben Morris scored the winner in second-half stoppage time as Detroit City FC took a 2-1 win against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium on Thursday night as Carlos Herrera produced a key penalty kick save for the visitors late in the first half to help send Le Rouge to victory.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026

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