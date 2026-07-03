7.2.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
Nick Moon opened the scoring for the hosts before goals from Finn McRobb and Teddy Baker propelled One Knoxville SC to a comeback 2-1 victory over Athletic Club Boise at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium, earning the visitors their fourth win in row to sit firmly in the top three positions of the League One standings.
Check out the Athletic Club Boise Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2026
- Spokane Velocity FC Falls to Forward Madison FC 1-0 After Own Goal in the First Half - Spokane Velocity FC
- Richmond Kickers Sign Club Veteran Matt Bolduc to 25-Day Contract - Richmond Kickers
- Sharks' Four-Match Unbeaten Run Ends in 2-1 Road Loss at Charlotte - Corpus Christi FC
- Match Preview: MAD v PC 7.4 - Forward Madison FC
- Forward Madison's Back Line and JT Harms Combine for a Gritty 1-0 Road Shutout - Forward Madison FC
- Late Turnaround Keeps Owls on Top - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Athletic Club Boise Stories
- Athletic Club Boise to Honor Military Service and Families During Nationally Broadcast July 2 Home Match
- Athletic Club Boise Announces Inaugural Youth Soccer Camp
- Bruce Wong Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR
- Athletic Club Boise Earns Statement 1-0 Victory over League-Leading Union Omaha
- Athletic Club Boise Falls 5-1 at Forward Madison FC