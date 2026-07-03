7.2.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







Nick Moon opened the scoring for the hosts before goals from Finn McRobb and Teddy Baker propelled One Knoxville SC to a comeback 2-1 victory over Athletic Club Boise at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium, earning the visitors their fourth win in row to sit firmly in the top three positions of the League One standings.







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