7.2.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Goals on either side of halftime from Jerry Desdunes and Walmer Martínez powered AV ALTA FC to a 2-0 win over Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium, extending the visitors' unbeaten streak to eight matches while Portland lost its first home match of the season in league play.
