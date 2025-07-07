7.2.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Goals on either side of halftime from Jerry Desdunes and Walmer Martínez powered AV ALTA FC to a 2-0 win over Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium, extending the visitors' unbeaten streak to eight matches while Portland lost its first home match of the season in league play.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 7, 2025
- Chattanooga Stands Tall in the Tennessee Clash - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Hearts Tie Tormenta in the Heat - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.