7.2.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Goals on either side of halftime from Jerry Desdunes and Walmer Martínez powered AV ALTA FC to a 2-0 win over Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium, extending the visitors' unbeaten streak to eight matches while Portland lost its first home match of the season in league play.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 7, 2025

