7.19.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
A stunning free kick from Omar Hernandez and goals from Yanis Lelin, Zahir Vazquez propelled Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to a 3-0 victory over Spokane Velocity FC at CHI Memorial Stadium, maintaining the hosts' unbeaten record at home this season.
