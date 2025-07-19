7.19.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

A stunning free kick from Omar Hernandez and goals from Yanis Lelin, Zahir Vazquez propelled Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to a 3-0 victory over Spokane Velocity FC at CHI Memorial Stadium, maintaining the hosts' unbeaten record at home this season.







