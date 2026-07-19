7.18.2026: Union Omaha vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Sergio Ors Navarro scored both goals for Union Omaha as it tied Westchester SC, which got its goals from Daniel Bouman and Dean Guezen in the 2-2 draw at Morrison Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2026
- This One Was for John Bellio: Fort Wayne FC Secures Emphatic 3-0 Victory - Fort Wayne FC
- Cosmos Earn Point in Scoreless Draw against Corpus Christi FC - New York Cosmos
- Union Omaha Claws Back for Yet Another Result at Home - Union Omaha
- One Knoxville SC Comes up Short to AV Alta FC - One Knoxville SC
- Kickers Find Opportunities, But Can't Convert in 2-0 Loss against Spokane Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Triumph Falls to Fort Wayne in First-Ever Meeting - Greenville Triumph SC
- Red Wolves Shred Jacks in Vengeful Comeback - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Charlotte Drops First Game at Home, Loses to Chattanooga, 4-2 - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers Find Opportunities, But Can't Convert in 2-0 Loss against Spokane Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Know Before You Go: 7/18 vs. Westchester Sc - Union Omaha
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