USL Las Vegas Lights FC

7.18.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video


Abraham Okyere scored the game-winner with nine minutes to go as Las Vegas Lights FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field on Saturday night as the Lights handed SAFC its first home defeat in the league this season.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026


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