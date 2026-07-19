7.18.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Abraham Okyere scored the game-winner with nine minutes to go as Las Vegas Lights FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field on Saturday night as the Lights handed SAFC its first home defeat in the league this season.
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