7.18.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Abraham Okyere scored the game-winner with nine minutes to go as Las Vegas Lights FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field on Saturday night as the Lights handed SAFC its first home defeat in the league this season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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