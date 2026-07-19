7.18.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Spokane Velocity FC went on the road and bested the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium, scoring first on an own goal before Ibrahim Covi stretched Spokane's lead, as it went on to win 2-0.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2026

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