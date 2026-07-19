7.18.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Spokane Velocity FC went on the road and bested the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium, scoring first on an own goal before Ibrahim Covi stretched Spokane's lead, as it went on to win 2-0.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2026
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- Cosmos Earn Point in Scoreless Draw against Corpus Christi FC - New York Cosmos
- Union Omaha Claws Back for Yet Another Result at Home - Union Omaha
- One Knoxville SC Comes up Short to AV Alta FC - One Knoxville SC
- Kickers Find Opportunities, But Can't Convert in 2-0 Loss against Spokane Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Triumph Falls to Fort Wayne in First-Ever Meeting - Greenville Triumph SC
- Red Wolves Shred Jacks in Vengeful Comeback - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Charlotte Drops First Game at Home, Loses to Chattanooga, 4-2 - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers Find Opportunities, But Can't Convert in 2-0 Loss against Spokane Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Know Before You Go: 7/18 vs. Westchester Sc - Union Omaha
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