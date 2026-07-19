7.18.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Frank Nodarse scored the only goal as Rhode Island FC claimed the first league edition of El Clamico with a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday night as the visitors failed to record a shot on target in torrential conditions in the northeast.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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