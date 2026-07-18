7.18.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Trevor Amann set a USL Championship record with a hat trick in the span of 3 minutes, 27 seconds early in the second half to send Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 3-1 victory against Louisville City FC at F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday afternoon before a national audience on CBS.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

Amann's Record-Quick Hat Trick Powers Pittsburgh Past LouCity - Louisville City FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.