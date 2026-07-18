USL Louisville City FC

7.18.2026: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video


Trevor Amann set a USL Championship record with a hat trick in the span of 3 minutes, 27 seconds early in the second half to send Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 3-1 victory against Louisville City FC at F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday afternoon before a national audience on CBS.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026


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