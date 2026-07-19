7.18.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Kelvin Arase sparked a late comeback for Phoenix Rising FC as the club took a 3-2 victory against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium with debutant Conrad Ambursley causing an own goal that proved decisive with six minutes to go for the hosts.
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