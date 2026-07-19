7.18.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Kelvin Arase sparked a late comeback for Phoenix Rising FC as the club took a 3-2 victory against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium with debutant Conrad Ambursley causing an own goal that proved decisive with six minutes to go for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2026

100 Phoenix Rising Regular Season Home Wins Through the Decade - Phoenix Rising FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.