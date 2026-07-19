USL1 New York Cosmos

7.18.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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In the first matchup between the two clubs, the New York Cosmos and Corpus Christi FC played to a 0-0 draw at Hinchliffe Stadium.

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