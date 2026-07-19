7.18.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
In the first matchup between the two clubs, the New York Cosmos and Corpus Christi FC played to a 0-0 draw at Hinchliffe Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2026
- This One Was for John Bellio: Fort Wayne FC Secures Emphatic 3-0 Victory - Fort Wayne FC
- Cosmos Earn Point in Scoreless Draw against Corpus Christi FC - New York Cosmos
- Union Omaha Claws Back for Yet Another Result at Home - Union Omaha
- One Knoxville SC Comes up Short to AV Alta FC - One Knoxville SC
- Kickers Find Opportunities, But Can't Convert in 2-0 Loss against Spokane Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Triumph Falls to Fort Wayne in First-Ever Meeting - Greenville Triumph SC
- Red Wolves Shred Jacks in Vengeful Comeback - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Charlotte Drops First Game at Home, Loses to Chattanooga, 4-2 - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers Find Opportunities, But Can't Convert in 2-0 Loss against Spokane Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Know Before You Go: 7/18 vs. Westchester Sc - Union Omaha
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Other Recent New York Cosmos Stories
- Cosmos Earn Point in Scoreless Draw against Corpus Christi FC
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