USL1 Fort Wayne FC

7.18.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video


Fort Wayne FC blanked Greenville Triumph SC at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, winning 3-0 behind goals from Ryan Becher, Lilian Ricol, and Kabiru Gafar and four saves by Bernd Schipmann.

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