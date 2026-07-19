7.18.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Fort Wayne FC blanked Greenville Triumph SC at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, winning 3-0 behind goals from Ryan Becher, Lilian Ricol, and Kabiru Gafar and four saves by Bernd Schipmann.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2026

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