7.18.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Fort Wayne FC blanked Greenville Triumph SC at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, winning 3-0 behind goals from Ryan Becher, Lilian Ricol, and Kabiru Gafar and four saves by Bernd Schipmann.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2026
- This One Was for John Bellio: Fort Wayne FC Secures Emphatic 3-0 Victory - Fort Wayne FC
- Cosmos Earn Point in Scoreless Draw against Corpus Christi FC - New York Cosmos
- Union Omaha Claws Back for Yet Another Result at Home - Union Omaha
- One Knoxville SC Comes up Short to AV Alta FC - One Knoxville SC
- Kickers Find Opportunities, But Can't Convert in 2-0 Loss against Spokane Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Triumph Falls to Fort Wayne in First-Ever Meeting - Greenville Triumph SC
- Red Wolves Shred Jacks in Vengeful Comeback - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Charlotte Drops First Game at Home, Loses to Chattanooga, 4-2 - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers Find Opportunities, But Can't Convert in 2-0 Loss against Spokane Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Know Before You Go: 7/18 vs. Westchester Sc - Union Omaha
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