7.18.2026: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Lamar Batista scored the only goal in first-half stoppage time as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 win against El Paso Locomotive FC at ONEOK Field on Saturday night to move the Scissortails back into the top four in the Western Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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