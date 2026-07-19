7.18.2026: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Lamar Batista scored the only goal in first-half stoppage time as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 win against El Paso Locomotive FC at ONEOK Field on Saturday night to move the Scissortails back into the top four in the Western Conference.
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