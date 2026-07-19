USL El Paso Locomotive FC

7.18.2026: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video


Lamar Batista scored the only goal in first-half stoppage time as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 win against El Paso Locomotive FC at ONEOK Field on Saturday night to move the Scissortails back into the top four in the Western Conference.

Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026


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