7.18.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Rafael Mentzingen recorded a goal and assist six minutes apart early in the second half as Detroit City FC took a 2-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday night, maintaining their strong run at home this season.
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Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
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