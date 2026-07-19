7.18.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Rafael Mentzingen recorded a goal and assist six minutes apart early in the second half as Detroit City FC took a 2-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday night, maintaining their strong run at home this season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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