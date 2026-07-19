7.18.2026: Charleston Battery vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Emilio Ycaza converted from the penalty spot to earn the Charleston Battery a 1-1 draw against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Patriots Point after Forster Ajago had put Republic FC ahead early in the second half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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