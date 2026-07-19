7.18.2026: Charleston Battery vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Emilio Ycaza converted from the penalty spot to earn the Charleston Battery a 1-1 draw against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Patriots Point after Forster Ajago had put Republic FC ahead early in the second half.
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