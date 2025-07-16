7.16.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
A second-half brace from Titus Washington and goal from Masashi Wada powered Portland Hearts of Pine to a 3-1 win over Greenville Triumph SC in the first league meeting between the sides at Fitzpatrick Stadium with the visitors getting on the scoresheet through Chevone Marsh.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
