7.16.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







A second-half brace from Titus Washington and goal from Masashi Wada powered Portland Hearts of Pine to a 3-1 win over Greenville Triumph SC in the first league meeting between the sides at Fitzpatrick Stadium with the visitors getting on the scoresheet through Chevone Marsh.







