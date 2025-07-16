Sports stats

USL Hartford Athletic

7.16.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video


Woobens Pacius scored the only goal with seven minutes to play as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium, earning the club its first win under new Head Coach Domenic Casciato and extending the Rowdies' undefeated streak against Hartford to nine games in the USL Championship.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central