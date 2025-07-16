7.16.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Woobens Pacius scored the only goal with seven minutes to play as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium, earning the club its first win under new Head Coach Domenic Casciato and extending the Rowdies' undefeated streak against Hartford to nine games in the USL Championship.
