Sports stats



Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

7.16.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video


Austin Pack's penalty kick save, Joel Johnson's match-winning goal help Charlotte Independence register fifth consecutive unbeaten match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in 2-0 victory at CHI Memorial Stadium.
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central