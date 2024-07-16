7.16.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Austin Pack's penalty kick save, Joel Johnson's match-winning goal help Charlotte Independence register fifth consecutive unbeaten match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in 2-0 victory at CHI Memorial Stadium.

