USL Sporting Club Jacksonville

7.15.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video


Kieran Sadlier led a second-half comeback as Sporting Club Jacksonville earned a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Wednesday night at Hodges Stadium for Jacksonville's first victory in the USL Championship in club history.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2026


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