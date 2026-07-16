7.15.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video







Kieran Sadlier led a second-half comeback as Sporting Club Jacksonville earned a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Wednesday night at Hodges Stadium for Jacksonville's first victory in the USL Championship in club history.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2026

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