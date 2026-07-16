7.15.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Kieran Sadlier led a second-half comeback as Sporting Club Jacksonville earned a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Wednesday night at Hodges Stadium for Jacksonville's first victory in the USL Championship in club history.
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