7.15.2026: One Knoxville SC vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights
Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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With both sides playing the full second half with 10 men, Abel Caputo netted the game-winning goal for One Knoxville SC to defeat Fort Wayne FC, ending its 11-game unbeaten streak and moving Knoxville into first place; Scott McLeod and Kabiru Gafar also had goals at Covenant Health Park.
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