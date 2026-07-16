7.15.2026: Miami FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Rodrigo da Costa and Jürgen Locadia scored in either half to earn Miami FC a 2-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Pitbull Stadium on Wednesday night to break a four-game winless streak in league play and move into the top half of the Eastern Conference standings.
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