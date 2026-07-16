7.15.2026: Miami FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Rodrigo da Costa and Jürgen Locadia scored in either half to earn Miami FC a 2-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Pitbull Stadium on Wednesday night to break a four-game winless streak in league play and move into the top half of the Eastern Conference standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2026

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