7.13.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights
July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Bruno Lapa scored with four minutes to go as Memphis 901 FC took a 1-0 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium, keeping the visitors undefeated against Le Rouge all-time as they moved into the top four in the Western Conference standings.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
