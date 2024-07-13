7.13.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Bruno Lapa scored with four minutes to go as Memphis 901 FC took a 1-0 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium, keeping the visitors undefeated against Le Rouge all-time as they moved into the top four in the Western Conference standings.

