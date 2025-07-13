7.12.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Sebastián Herrera and Michel Benítez each recorded a goal and assist as Sacramento Republic FC took a 3-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Heart Health Park for the club's third consecutive win in league play, giving Head Coach Neill Collins his 100th victory in the USL Championship for his career.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2025

