7.12.2025: FC Naples vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Karsen Henderlong's sixth match-winning goal and ninth score across all competitions this season lifts FC Naples to first win since May in 2-1 victory at Paradise Coast Sports Complex against fellow expansion side Westchester SC in pair's first meeting.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.