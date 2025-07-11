7.11.25: North Carolina FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Danny Trejo scored a pair of goals while Ronaldo Damus recorded a goal and assist as Birmingham Legion FC took a 3-2 victory against North Carolina FC at First Horizon Stadium to move above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference and earn the side's first win against NCFC since the 2020 season.







