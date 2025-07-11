Sports stats

USL North Carolina FC

7.11.25: North Carolina FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC YouTube Video


Danny Trejo scored a pair of goals while Ronaldo Damus recorded a goal and assist as Birmingham Legion FC took a 3-2 victory against North Carolina FC at First Horizon Stadium to move above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference and earn the side's first win against NCFC since the 2020 season.
Check out the North Carolina FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent North Carolina FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central