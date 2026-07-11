7.11.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Neco Brett scored a pair of goals to lead Spokane Velocity FC to a 3-1 victory against Oakland Roots SC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup after Oakland had taken an early lead at Merritt College.







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