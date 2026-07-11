7.11.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Neco Brett scored a pair of goals to lead Spokane Velocity FC to a 3-1 victory against Oakland Roots SC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup after Oakland had taken an early lead at Merritt College.
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Velocity FC Stories
- Spokane Velocity FC to Visit Oakland Roots SC in a Crucial Round 4 USL Cup Match
- Velocity FC Ousted by Fort Wayne FC in 0-3 Loss on Independence Day
- Spokane Velocity FC Falls to Forward Madison FC 1-0 After Own Goal in the First Half
- Velocity FC to Kick off July with Home Match against Forward Madison FC
- Spokane to Host One Knoxville SC in Hopes of Keeping Undefeated Home Record Alive