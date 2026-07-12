7.11.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC YouTube Video
Jansen Wilson notched two goals and one assist to lead Louisville City FC to a 4-2 victory against Lexington SC in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Lynn Family Stadium, clinching top spot in the group for LouCity as it took its third victory of the season against its Commonwealth Cup rival.
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