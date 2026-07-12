7.11.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Detroit City FC hung on for a 2-1 win on the road at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup as goals from Darren Smith and Rafa Mentzingen were enough to prevent a late push from Fort Wayne FC that started with a goal by Lilian Ricol.
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