7.11.2026: Corpus Christi vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







Nicola Rosamilia forced a penalty shootout with a clutch stoppage time goal, then provided the game-winning penalty kick to win the shootout 4-2 for One Knoxville SC, as it maintained its unbeaten streak with a 1-1 draw against Corpus Christi FC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







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