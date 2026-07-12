7.11.2026: Corpus Christi vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video
Nicola Rosamilia forced a penalty shootout with a clutch stoppage time goal, then provided the game-winning penalty kick to win the shootout 4-2 for One Knoxville SC, as it maintained its unbeaten streak with a 1-1 draw against Corpus Christi FC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
Check out the Corpus Christi FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2026
- Fort Wayne Football Club Proves Mettle Yet Again in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match against Detroit City FC - Fort Wayne FC
- Chattanooga Keeps It Fierce for Final USL Cup Match - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Rosamilia's Goal, Penalty Wins It for One Knox - One Knoxville SC
- Another Spirited Effort in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Fort Wayne FC
- Charlotte Defeats Charleston in USL Cup in Penalties to Advance - Charlotte Independence
- Triumph Fall, 2-1, to Richmond at GE Vernova Park in USL Prinx Tires Cup - Greenville Triumph SC
- Forward Madison FC Stuns Union Omaha with 96th-Minute Goal in 4-3 Thriller - Forward Madison FC
- Hearts Outlast Cosmos in Dramatic Penalty Shootout - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Kickers Claim 2-1 Road Victory over Greenville Triumph in Prinx Tires USL Cup Action - Richmond Kickers
- Local Talent Johnny Aye, 16, Joins Fort Wayne Football Club on Academy Contract - Fort Wayne FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi FC Stories
- Homegrown: Kyle Barganski's Journey from Grade School to the Pros
- Sharks Extend Home Unbeaten Run to Six with 2-1 Victory over Chattanooga
- Midfielder Javier Mariona Joins Corpus Christi FC on Loan from AV Alta FC
- Sharks' Four-Match Unbeaten Run Ends in 2-1 Road Loss at Charlotte
- Jimmy Gamal Honored by Egyptian National Team Supporters Association During FIFA World Cup