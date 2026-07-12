7.11.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Peter-Lee Vassell scored a pair of goals to lead Birmingham Legion FC to a 3-1 victory against FC Tulsa in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Protective Stadium as Romario Williams also found the net for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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