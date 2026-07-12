7.11.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Peter-Lee Vassell scored a pair of goals to lead Birmingham Legion FC to a 3-1 victory against FC Tulsa in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Protective Stadium as Romario Williams also found the net for the hosts.
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026
- Lexington Eliminated from Prinx Tires USL Cup with Loss to Louisville - Lexington SC
- Darren Smith, Rafa Mentzingen Fire Le Rouge Past Fort Wayne in USL Cup - Detroit City FC
- Loudoun United FC Falls 2-0 to Pittsburgh in USL Cup Group-Stage Match - Loudoun United FC
- Hartford Athletic Downs Westchester SC, Punches Ticket To Knockout Round Of Prinx Tires USL Cup - Hartford Athletic
- Roots Fall 1-3 at Home to Spokane Velocity in Final Prinx Tires USL Cup Match of 2026 - Oakland Roots SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - San Antonio FC
- Rhode Island FC Concludes Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage vs. Brooklyn FC Tonight - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Birmingham Legion FC to Host "Soccer in Shelby County" Match
- Ramiz Hamouda Named to USMNT U19 Training Camp Roster
- Birmingham Legion FC Defender Ramiz Hamouda Officially Completes Transfer to SV Werder Bremen
- Birmingham Legion FC Launches "Strike While It's Hot" Ticket Campaign Ahead of May 7 Match
- Birmingham Legion FC Falls, 0-1, to Tampa Bay Rowdies in Weather-Delayed Home Opener