7.11.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







First half goals from Adam Aoumaich and Cesar Bahena were enough to clinch AV ALTA FC a 2-1 victory at Lancaster Municipal Stadium against Phoenix Rising FC despite Gunnar Studenhofft's second half goal in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.