7.11.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Nick Moon and Tumi Moshobane scored in Athletic Club Boise's 2-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium, and Jonathan Kliewer put up six saves for the home side in its victory in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
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