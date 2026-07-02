7.1.2026: Union Omaha vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Late goals from Pato Botello Faz, Gabriel Cabral and Josué Gómez powered Union Omaha back to the top of the League One standings and extended the club's unbeaten home streak to 19 games with a 3-1 comeback victory over AV ALTA FC after Adam Aoumaich opened the scoring for the visitors at Morrison Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2026

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