7.1.2026: Union Omaha vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
Late goals from Pato Botello Faz, Gabriel Cabral and Josué Gómez powered Union Omaha back to the top of the League One standings and extended the club's unbeaten home streak to 19 games with a 3-1 comeback victory over AV ALTA FC after Adam Aoumaich opened the scoring for the visitors at Morrison Stadium.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2026
- Forward Madison's Back Line and JT Harms Combine for a Gritty 1-0 Road Shutout - Forward Madison FC
- Late Turnaround Keeps Owls on Top - Union Omaha
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