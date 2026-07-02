7.1.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
An own goal in the 31st minute proved to be the difference as JT Harms recorded a career-high six saves to lead Forward Madison FC to a 1-0 win over Spokane Velocity FC at ONE Spokane Stadium and extend the visitors' unbeaten streak to four games.
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2026
- Forward Madison's Back Line and JT Harms Combine for a Gritty 1-0 Road Shutout - Forward Madison FC
- Late Turnaround Keeps Owls on Top - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Velocity FC Stories
- Velocity FC to Kick off July with Home Match against Forward Madison FC
- Spokane to Host One Knoxville SC in Hopes of Keeping Undefeated Home Record Alive
- Velocity FC VP of Soccer Operations Carrie Taylor to Host Talent ID Course in Partnership with United Soccer Coaches on July 25th
- Andre Lewis, Shavon John-Brown Earn Team of the Week Selections After Standout Performances in Week 13
- Andre Lewis Earns Team of the Round Selection After Standout Performance against AC Boise