7.1.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights
Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video
Two goals within 10 minutes before halftime from Jon Bakero and Javen Romero rallied the Charlotte Independence to a 2-1 win over Corpus Christi FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium after Blake Bowen opened the scoring from penalty spot in the 6th minute, a result that propelled the hosts to the top of the League One standings.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 1, 2026
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