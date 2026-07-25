CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

6K Career Rushing Yards! Brady Oliveira POWERS in for the Score!

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Brady Oliveira lowers his shoulder and refuses to go down.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026


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