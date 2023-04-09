66ers Top Quakes in Ten

April 9, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes missed out on an opportunity to sweep a three-game set on Saturday night, as Inland Empire got a run in the ninth and then won in extras, downing Rancho by a final of 5-4 at LoanMart Field.

Inland Empire rallied from a pair of deficits, scoring a run without the aid of a hit in the ninth and another run without a hit in the tenth taking the lead for good.

Rancho looked like they were in position to at least tie the game in the last of the tenth, as Kyle Nevin singled off the wall with two men on base. Chris Newell got a bad read on the ball and unfortunately advanced just one base. With the bases loaded and no outs, the Quakes were unable to put the ball in play, as Michael Derrell-Hicks (1-0) would strike out the next three hitters to preserve the win.

Nevin had a huge night for Rancho, as he finished with a season-high three hits and two RBIs.

Gabe Emmett (0-1) took the tough-luck loss in relief, as the tenth-inning inherited runner scored to give Inland Empire the 5-4 advantage, thanks to an RBI groundout off the bat of Ben Gobbel.

Rancho got some excellent work from starter Jerming Rosario, who gave the Quakes five innings on Saturday. Rosario allowed two unearned runs on just three hits, while striking out six batters.

The Quakes (2-1) will look to bounce back after two days off on Tuesday, heading to Visalia for a six-game road trip. Luis Valdez will go to the mound in his 2023 debut, as he takes on Visalia's Brock Jones in the opener at 6:30pm.

On Tuesday, April 18th, your Quakes will return to LoanMart Field, opening a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies. Tuesday will be Education Day, with a special start time of 11am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.