66ers Take Series-Opener on Monday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rancho Cucamonga's four-game road winning streak came to an end on Monday night in San Bernardino, as the 66ers opened a four-game series with a 5-1 win over the Quakes.

A five-run second inning was the difference in the game, as Quakes' starter Bryan Warzek had a tough night on the hill.

Marcus Chiu doubled home Carlos Rincon to give the Quakes an early 1-0 lead in the second, but the 66ers quickly answered.

Warzek (1-2) walked the first two hitters he faced to open the second and then a one-out single loaded the bases. Leonardo Rivas then reached on an infield single. An error on the play allowed a second run to score to give the 66ers a 2-1 advantage. After getting the second out of the inning, Warzek allowed a bases-loaded triple to Torii Hunter, Jr., making it 5-1.

Rancho had just three hits the rest of the way, finishing with just six on the night.

66ers' starter Luis Madero (1-0) was sharp, allowing just one run on five hits over five innings, striking out seven while walking just one.

The Rancho bullpen was a bright spot on Monday evening, as Logan Salow, Elio Serrano and Ryan Moseley combined for 6 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Donovan Casey had a third-inning double, extending his personal hitting streak to 14 straight games.

The Quakes (10-8) remain in first place, now one game up on Inland Empire. On Tuesday at 7:05pm, Gerardo Carrillo (1-1) will throw for the Quakes, taking on 66ers' right-hander Aaron Hernandez (0-1).

After seven straight road games, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Monday, April 29th, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a four-game home stand. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

