66ers Roll on Thursday

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers led from start to finish on Thursday night, securing a convincing 9-1 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at San Manuel Stadium.

66ers' starter Chase Chaney (4-5) was sharp, taking a shutout into the eighth inning, before a passed ball led to an unearned run, spoiling the bid.

Inland Empire jumped on Quakes' starter Justin Wrobleski (1-1) in the first with a run and then chased him after scoring two more in the second for an early 3-0 advantage.

The 66ers would score in six of their first seven innings and take a commanding 9-0 lead before a Jake Vogel RBI groundout gave Rancho their lone run in the eighth.

The Quakes (29-28, 65-58) are now six games back with just nine to play in the regular season. On Friday, they send Chris Campos (0-0) to the hill against rehabbing Angels' right-hander Michael Lorenzen at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

