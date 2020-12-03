66ers Movie Night: The Polar Express, Saturday December 5thÃ¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂÃ¯Â»Â¿Ã¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ

December 3, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





Come enjoy a socially distanced drive-in showing of The Polar Express, to kick off the holiday season, Saturday, December 5th! Complete with free hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies for the kiddos. Don't miss out!

Gates open at 5:00 pm; the movie will start at approximately 6:00 pm. The price is $30 per car, which includes 2 separate spaces to abide by county social distancing guidelines.

Upgrade to the premium package for only $50; you'll get GA Admission AND $30 IN CONCESSIONS CREDIT!

December 5th - The Polar Express

The film tells the story of a young boy who, on Christmas Eve, sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole stop outside his window and is invited aboard by its conductor. The boy joins several other children as they embark on a journey to visit Santa Claus preparing for Christmas.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q - Can we pre-purchase tickets?

A - Yes, purchasing tickets ahead of time is recommended, as space is limited.

Q - Is the ticket purchase per person, or per car?

A - Per car.

Q - Is this event socially distanced?

A - Yes, each ticket purchase includes an additional parking space to provide extra space between you and other guests.

Q - Are masks required?

A - Masks are not required in your personal spaces but ARE required shared spaces such as concessions and restrooms.

Q - Can we bring in our own food & drinks?

A - Yes, outside food and drinks are allowed. Please no glass, and NO outside alcohol.

Q - Can we Tailgate?

A - Yes, gates open early to give you that opportunity if you choose.

This event was made possible due to our compliance and commitment to San Bernardino County Health guidelines and precautions. Please help us keep this a fun and safe event for all! If you have any additional questions give us a call at (909) 888-9922.

