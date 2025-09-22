63' Subs on / 68' GOOOOAAAAL!!! INSTANT Impact from Racheal Kundananji! #nwsl

Published on September 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 21, 2025

Shaw to Make Debut Start at Bay FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.