622 Days Later, Morgan Weaver Returns to the Roar of the Portland Faithful #nwsl

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.