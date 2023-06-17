6-Run 6th Inning Leads Missoula Past Glacier

Kalispell, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads would find themselves in a high leverage situation in the bottom of the 6th inning in the opening game of a 3 game set opposite the Glacier Range Riders. After facing this same opponent at home to start the week, Missoula would lead in the early going in their first appearance at Flathead Field on Friday night. After tallying a run in the 6th, Glacier would cut Missoula's lead to just 2 runs. With the bases loaded in the frame, Missoula would turn to the bullpen to hold the line. Thanks to Karl Blum, the pen would do just that in the clutch spot.

Pinch hitter Crews Taylor headed toward the box in the 6th in a 3-1 contest in a bases loaded situation. After the departure of starter Zach Penrod, Blum would be called upon looking to hold the line. The Rutgers product came through in the clutch spot picking up the strikeout to keep Missoula out in front by a pair. Missoula's offense would take that momentum into the next half inning at the plate bringing home 6 runs to blow the game open in an 11-3 victory. In the process, the PaddleHeads extended their lead over Glacier to 5 games in the Northern Division standings.

