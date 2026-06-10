6.9.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Sebastian Saucedo and Romario Williams scored in the opening quarter-hour as Birmingham Legion FC took a 3-0 victory against Corpus Christi FC in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Tuesday night at Protective Stadium to move the hosts into second place in the group standings going to the final round of group games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026

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