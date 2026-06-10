6.9.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights
Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Sebastian Saucedo and Romario Williams scored in the opening quarter-hour as Birmingham Legion FC took a 3-0 victory against Corpus Christi FC in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Tuesday night at Protective Stadium to move the hosts into second place in the group standings going to the final round of group games.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026
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