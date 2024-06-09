6.9.2024: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC records fourth consecutive victory against Peach States Derby rival South Georgia Tormenta FC, evens all-time series at 9-9-3 with 3-1 victory at Tormenta Stadium to remain atop East Group standings.
