6.9.2024: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC records fourth consecutive victory against Peach States Derby rival South Georgia Tormenta FC, evens all-time series at 9-9-3 with 3-1 victory at Tormenta Stadium to remain atop East Group standings.

